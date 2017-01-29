Mohali: Residents now want a concrete solution

People clearing water from a govt school; (top) waterlogged roads in Mohali. Express People clearing water from a govt school; (top) waterlogged roads in Mohali. Express

Heavy rain on January 26 and 27 left many low lying areas in the city water logged yet again. The roads in Phase-11 were turned into ponds while it was nearly a flood-like situation in Phase-3B2, Phase-3B1, Phase-1, village Sohana, Phase-5, Industrial area Phase-1 and 8. Irked residents blamed the poor drainage system for the problem. Captain (rtd) Surjeet Singh, a resident of Phase-11 said that whenever any candidate visits their home, the first question which they ask is about waterlogging, but the candidates seem to have no concrete solution.

He said that they have taken up the matter with the Municipal Corporation (MC) but to no avail. Kulwinder Kaur, also a resident of Phase-11 said that when she stepped out of the house, she found the the whole area to be waterlogged .

“There was waterlogging on all the inner and outer roads. We had difficulty coming out of our houses. But I have nobody to blame as nobody is here to listen to our woes,” rued Kaur. Similarly, JS Chahal, a resident of Phase-5, blamed the MC and GMADA authorities for their problems. He claimed that none of their candidates are talking about the problem which the entire city is facing.

“The authorities should repair the drainage system before the rainy season but who cares”, said Chahal, adding, “ They got a survey conducted by a team of Punjab Engineering College. But what have they done after the survey, we need answers.” Another resident PS Virdi , said that he had urged the concerned authorities several times to repair the drainage system, but despite repeated requests nobody bothered. Virdi further said that if 30 minutes of rain can choke the whole system, it simply shows that how much the administration is serious to find a solution of the problem.

Satnam Singh,a Phase 2 resident said that on January 27 when it was raining heavily, the road outside was undated and it was nearly impossible for cross it. He said that they will take up the issue with every candidate who will visit here to seek votes. The waterlogging problem is grim in many low lying areas of the city which include Phase 3A, Phase 3B2, Phase 11, Mohali village, Phase 2, Phase 5 and Kumbra village. During the MC elections, there were many complaints by the residents regarding the problem and they want their candidates to tell them some about the plans to solving it.