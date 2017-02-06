Mohali constituency: For using social media, Rs 5 lakh each may be added to 3 candidates’ accounts

Outside a strongroom of EVMs at DC office in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Outside a strongroom of EVMs at DC office in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

TO CAMPAIGN for the Punjab Assembly elections, candidates extensively used social media, with some candidates telecasting their rallies live. The love for social media can cost the candidates dearly. In Mohali constituency, the expenditure committee of the Election Commission has decided to add around Rs 5 lakh each to the expenditure incurred during campaigning by candidates of all the three major parties — SAD, Congress and AAP.

According to sources, the expenditure committee during monitoring found that some candidates had even put out their advertisements on the sports websites when the cricket series was going on between India and England last month. The expenditure of these advertisements will be added to the accounts of the candidates.

“There was abundant use of social media. There were live rallies on the social media and there were advertisements. We have made assessment and now we will quantify the exact amount which was spent by each candidate. The initial estimates suggest that all the candidates of three major parties are close to Rs 5 lakh mark,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Another officer who was keeping a watch on the social media told Chandigarh Newsline that there were some parameters for monitoring advertisements on the social media but some candidates thought that they could use the social media freely.

“The candidates must have hired professionals to prepare their advertisements. Then they would have hired staff to update their social media accounts. We made an assessment of the salaries of the professionals and the staff, and added it to their accounts. However, all the live rallies are not included in the candidate’s accounts as their supporters used to telecast the rallies from their own accounts. We have one case from Kharar where a party had organised a fund-raising show in Australia and it was advertised on social media. We sent the notice to the candidate concerned,” the officer added.

Sources said that most of the money was spent on campaigning in Mohali constituency as some candidates had spent around Rs 25 lakh which was near the expenditure limit of Rs 28 lakh. The committee will soon submit its report to the Election Commission.

District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Daljeet Singh Mangat said that they were yet to make the final assessments and he was yet to see the report on the expenditure but the candidates had spent on the social media and they had monitored it.