Mohali candidates take to tech, social media to reach out to voters

“Hello! this is Captain Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu, SAD candidate from Mohali. I want to greet you on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. I want to share my ideas and my plans for the constituency.” Nowadays, the SAD, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have switched to digital media and high-tech methods of campaigning. While the SAD candidate has recorded his voice to greet people on special occasions, the Congress is also leaving no stone unturned in its social media campaign.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sumer Singh, who is handling SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu’s media, said that they cannot ignore the impact of social media, so they have made their accounts on Twitter and Facebook and are also sending recorded messages to the people. He said that they have also prepared slides to show the people the development the SAD government has brought to the constituency.

“The slides will better explain our work to the people. We will show the slides on a screen in rural areas and the colonies,” added Sumer Singh. Sanjeev Garg, who is handling the social media of Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu, said that in the last elections, they used hoardings and flexes for their campaign, but this time they are focusing more on social media.He added that they have recorded around ten voice messages from Balbir Sidhu, which highlight his work in the last year and SAD’s failures. The messages will be shared with the people by calling them.

“We have already done work for this. We have phone numbers of people from every ward. Our team members will call them and play the message. This kind of campaign is very effective. If we can not go to some places we target people there through our messages,” said Garg. AAP candidate Narinder Singh Shergill said that they, too, have a team for social media. He said that his team created his page on Facebook, and since most voters have access to the Internet, it is easier for them to spread their message.