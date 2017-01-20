Modi rallies in Jalandhar, Ludhiana on January 27, 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab in the coming weeks to lead the election campaign of the Akali-BJP coalition. He will address two rallies in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Besides, Arun Jaitley, Ramlal, Narendra Tomar and Avinash Rai Khanna will campaign for the BJP candidates.

Giving out details, BJP state secretary Vineej Joshi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Jalandhar on January 27 where he will address a huge rally in support of the Akali-BJP candidates. Similary, on January 29, the Prime Minister will be visiting Ludhiana and address a poll rally there.”

Joshi added, “To canvass for BJP candidates, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP national general secretary Ramlal will tour Punjab for three days and address rallies in various constituencies. Arun Jaitley will address his first election rally in Sujanpur on January 20. Next day, January 21, he will first hold a rally in Dinanagar and then in four constituencies — Amritsar North, Amritsar East, Amritsar West and Amritsar Central — falling under the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. He will simultaneously campaign for BJP candidate Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna for the Amritsar LS bypoll. Ramlal ji will also accompany him. On January 22, Jaitley and Ramlal will address a joint rally for BJP’s Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North and Jalandhar West candidates and later in the day, hold another poll rally for the party’s candidates in Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana North and Ludhiana West.”

Joshi also informed that Punjab BJP poll campaign in-charge, Narendra Tomar and Punjab BJP poll committee chairman Avinash Rai Khanna will be touring the state for three consecutive days.

“Tomar and Khanna will hold election rallies in Rajpura and Phagwara on January 20.