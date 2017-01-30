Meet the ‘insider’ and ‘outsider’ who follow Arvind Kejriwal with ‘hope’ in their eyes

Sukhjit Pal and Uday Bhan (right) Sukhjit Pal and Uday Bhan (right)

With words like ‘ outsider’ and an ‘insider’ flying thick and fast from all political corners this elections, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh, Udhay Bhan (49) is seen chasing Arvind Kejriwal almost everywhere. He spends the night in his autorickshaw, decorated with AAP flags and photos of Kejriwal along with one of his own. His faith in Kejriwal can be gauged by the fact that he has refused to promote any other AAP candidate ‘as they might prove to be corrupt afterwards’.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Apart from ‘outsider’ Bhan, there is also an ‘insider’ who has been following Kejriwal with a ‘hope’ of seeing a ‘better Punjab’.

With two brooms hanging on his back, Sukhjit Pal Singh(42) a small shopkeeper from Bathinda’s Bhucho Mandi, follows the Delhi Chief Minister on his bike.

Amid this insider versus outsider mudslinging, Bhan and Sukhjit are unfazed and both have their own reasons for Kejriwal not being an ‘outsider’. Bhan who shifted to Ludhiana just to canvass for Kejriwal, says that he too has been a ‘target’ many times.

“I have been called a UP ka bhaiyya. People mock at me seeing my appearance. I have never taken a penny from AAP to campaign for Kejriwal. He does not even know me. I am following him since two years now but never tried to get on the stage. People also call Kejriwal an ‘outsider’ here in Punjab. I only tell them that he is an Indian first and so am I.”

After death of his wife and three children, he earns just enough to pay the school fee of his only daughter in Delhi.

“There was no proper medical facilities in our UP village and my three children died. During her fourth delivery, we took her to a small hospital but she died. I do not want anyone else to go through this pain and healthcare should be available to all,” he says.

Like Bhan Sukhjit Pal too shares the same view. A owner of a small electronic shop in Bhucho Mandi, Sukhjit says, “We have seen the 1984 anti-Sikh carnage. A mob was after my wife to kill her but fate saved us. Hope for better Punjab keeps me going.” “Who says he is an outsider? We talk of having polls without discretion of caste, creed, religion etc and then our own country’s citizen is called an outsider. Many call me a paid worker but some days I do not even have money to get fuel filled in my bike,” he says.