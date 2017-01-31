Mayawati’s Punjab pitch: Will end drug menace, focus on quota

BSP chief Mayawati in Phagwara on Monday. Express BSP chief Mayawati in Phagwara on Monday. Express

In her first rally in Punjab on Monday, BSP supremo Mayawati promised to curb the drug menace in the state if voted to power. In her 30-minute speech at the local Dana Mandi, where thousands of BSP supporters had gathered to listen, Mayawati lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation and Congress, but went soft on the Badals and AAP.

In the 2012 Assembly election too, Mayawati had been silent on the Badals during her rally at Nawanshahr. Such moves are seen as Mayawati playing second fiddle to SAD in Punjab. Dismissing demonetisation as an “ill-planned decision” of the PM which hit the poor hard, she called Congress corrupt, but did mention the Badal family. “Every section of society, especially middle class, has been affected by demonetisation,” said Mayawati, adding Modi had promised “Achhe Din” within 100 days, but it turned out to be a farce, and now the time has come for people to teach them a lesson in the coming election.

“Modi got the black money of his party workers and businessmen converted into white before announcing demonetisation,” she said, also targeting BJP again for its attempt to end reservation. Mayawati added that ever since the Modi government came to power, attempts were being made to end reservation for Dalits.

“BSP strongly raised this issue in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. But the Modi government was focusing on privatisation to end reservation for Dalits in the country.” The BSP chief blamed SAD-BJP and Congress over drugs and unemployment, promising: “Nash ke dhandhe ko jad se khatam kar denge (Will weed out the drug menace from the state).