Mayawati to visit Punjab on Jan 30: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pardesh chief Minister Mayawati on January 30 will address two rallies in the state, the party’s Punjab president Rashpal Raju said on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pardesh chief Minister Mayawati on January 30 will address two rallies in the state, the party’s Punjab president Rashpal Raju said on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pardesh chief Minister Mayawati on January 30 will address two rallies in the state, the party’s Punjab president Rashpal Raju said on Sunday. In her a one-day visit to Punjab, she will address election rallies at Phagwara and Mehil Kalan in Barnala area on January 30, he said here.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The state BSP chief flayed RSS ideologue Manmohan Vaidya for his January 20 comments at the Jaipur Literature Festival favouring review of the reservation policy as continuance in perpetuity that will promote sectarianism. “Reservation is not ‘bheekh’ (alms), but our right enshrined in the Constitution by Dr B R Ambedkar,” he said.

“The RSS and Modi-led BJP government are anti-poor, anti-dalit and anti-people. They are always against reservation,” Raju alleged. “Earlier, statements by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and now by its spokesperson Vaidya has let the cat out of the bag and exposed their anti-dalit mindset.”

Earlier, Raju and party’s state in-charge Dr Meghraj Singh inaugurated the election office of Phagwara BSP candidate Surinder Dhanda.