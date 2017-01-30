Mayawati promises to root out Punjab’s drugs menace

BSP supremeo Mayawait asked Punjab voters to shun ‘parlobhans’ (temptations), adding that they should neither trust artificially whipped up ‘hava’ (wave) by media for these parties nor sell their votes to them. (Source: PTI) BSP supremeo Mayawait asked Punjab voters to shun ‘parlobhans’ (temptations), adding that they should neither trust artificially whipped up ‘hava’ (wave) by media for these parties nor sell their votes to them. (Source: PTI)

In her first rally in poll-bound Punjab, BSP chief Mayawati today promised creating ‘rozi-roti de sadhan’ (means of livelihood) and curbing the drug menace in the state, if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Stating that demonic unemployment and menace of drugs were the two outstanding problems of Punjab, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo alleged that the ruling SAD-BJP and opposition Congress were equally responsible for the persisting issues.

Addressing an election rally here, she claimed that her party was quite serious and concerned over these twin problems. She said her party, if voted to power, would bring all drug addicts out of the menace, root out the illegal business and put the culprits in jail.

“For tackling unemployment, we will create ‘rozi-roti de sadhan’(means of livelihood) by creating jobs in public and private sectors,” Mayawati said.

Taking to task various parties for “trapping electorates” by doling out pre-poll sops in their manifestoes, the BSP chief warned voters not to be taken for a ride by these tall promises as she claimed that “all the manifestoes will be put in cold storage after the polls.”

She asked voters to shun ‘parlobhans’ (temptations), adding that they should neither trust artificially whipped up ‘hava’ (wave) by media for these parties nor sell their votes to them.

“For panacea of ills afflicting Punjab, vote BSP to power,” she asserted. BSP is trying hard to gain ground in the poll-bound state, especially in the Doaba and Majha regions, which have a sizable population of the Scheduled Castes/Backward Castes.

Commenting on the ticket distribution by BSP for the upcoming state polls, Mayawati said that the party had selected candidates with missionary spirit, who were ‘miari-damdari’ (credible and strong) and committed to party ideology.

The candidate selection was also done after doing ‘social engineering’ by giving tickets to other castes and communities, she emphasized.

Calling for replacing SAD-BJP government with BSP government, she asked voters to punish PM Narendra Modi for “ill-conceived” ‘notebandi’ and the support given to it by SAD, the ally of Modi government.

“BJP, their favourites and capitalists had turned their crores of rupees into white money before demonetisation, while 90 per cent farmers, labourers, poor and middle class were left high and dry,” she alleged.