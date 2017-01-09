Manmohan Singh accuses Akali-BJP govt of ‘unprecedented mismanagement’ for 10 years

Former PM Manmohan Singh releases Punjab Congress Manifesto for upcoming polls. (Source: ANI photo) Former PM Manmohan Singh releases Punjab Congress Manifesto for upcoming polls. (Source: ANI photo)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, after releasing Congress’s Punjab election manifesto Monday, criticised the ruling Akali Dal-BJP government for “unprecedented mismanagement” in the state in the last 10 years and urged the voters to return the Congress to power in the state. He released the manifesto for the upcoming polls at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

Praising the state and its people, Singh said “Punjab is a state with tremendous unexploited potential. This potential has not been exploited because of mismanagement. The challenge before Punjab is to rise above all this din and recognize that the people of Punjab need a better tomorrow”.

Manmohan Singh said that the Congress promised sops for all sections and stipend of Rs 2500 for unemployed youth in Punjab in its manifesto.

Speaking on demonetisation he said that it will be an issue in all the five states going to polls.

The former PM said the election manifesto is a visionary document and that Congress will undo the damage done by the previous government in the past decade. “The election manifesto is a visionary document that promises to people of Punjab that we’ll undo damage done by previous government in the last 10 years,” said Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh described Congress chief ministerial nominee Amarinder Singh as a visionary leader and said the state needed a government under his leadership to progress.

