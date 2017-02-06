Punjab: 70%+ turnout in most of Malwa, low voting in Doaba seats where BJP fielded candidates

In Majha region, 20 of the 25 seats finished below the state average but most still had a turnout in the 70s, a notable exception being Amritsar city. In Majha region, 20 of the 25 seats finished below the state average but most still had a turnout in the 70s, a notable exception being Amritsar city.

In Punjab’s updated voter turnout of 78.62 per cent, almost identical to the 78.57 per cent of 2012, one of the key features was high voting in Malwa region, which has 69 of the 117 seats and holds the key to AAP’s hopes lie. In Majha region, 20 of the 25 seats finished below the state average but most still had a turnout in the 70s, a notable exception being Amritsar city.

And in Doaba, comprising the remaining 23 seats, all the eight reserved ones had a turnout a little short of the state average. Another intriguing feature of Doaba was that seats with a BJP candidate had a consistently lower turnout than those with a SAD candidate.

Malwa: 80% in two-thirds of the seats, only seven below 70%

The biggest of the three regions saw a turnout over 80 per cent in 42 – most of them rural – of its 69 seats. Of the remaining 27 seats, 20 recorded a turnout between 70 and 80 per cent. AAP’s hopes are pinned on the high rural turnout in this region.

In Lambi constituency, where Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is defending his turf against Congress Capt Amarinder Singh and AAP’s Jarnail Singh, the turnout was just under 86 per cent, down from last time’s over 87. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Jalalabad clocked nearly the same as in 2012, just under 87 per cent; he is being challenged by MPs Bhagwant Mann (AAP) and Ravneet Bittu (Congress).

Of the seven mostly urban seats where the turnout was lower than the state average – all between 60 and 70 per cent – one was Amarinder’s bastion Patiala Urban; he is contesting two. It recorded 66.56 per cent, down from 68.

Maur, where a blast claimed six lives days before the election, recorded 85 per cent, belying fears that people would be too scared to come out.

In 2012, the Congress won 32 seats and SAD 33.

Majha: High in Majitha, low in Amritsar city seats

Most seats had a turnout on the higher side of the 70s but Amritsar city’s seats stayed in the 60s. In Majitha, seat of the biggest fight of the region with Bikram Singh Majithia (SAD) facing Lalli Majithia (Congress) and Himmat Singh Shergill (AAP), the turnout was nearly 79 per cent.

The poor turnout in Amritsar came after the SAD-BJP government highlighted its beautification drive around the Golden Temple coupled with a bus rapid transit corridor and flyovers.

Of Amritsar North, East, West, Central and South, the highest women’s turnout was under 67 per cent in North, this in a state where women have outvoted men overall. Men turned out hugely – 78 per cent – in Central, where BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh is contesting. In East, featuring Navjot Singh Sidhu, the turnout was 66 per cent among men and 63 per cent among women. Overall, Amritsar district had a turnout of 71 per cent. Of the other three districts in the region, Pathankot registered over 77 per cent, Gurdaspur nearly 75 per cent and Tarn Taran over 72 per cent.

In 2012, SAD-BJP won 16 of the 23 seats in the region.

Doaba: 70+ plus in all reserved seats, plus BJP seat low

All eight reserved constituencies in this region had a turnout in the 70s yet short of the average 78.6. The highest was in Banga at 76.8 per cent; the contest here is five-cornered including a BSP candidate and Congress rebel Tarlochan Soondh. The remaining seven reserved constituencies had turnouts between 72 and 75 per cent.

Voters turned out in lower numbers in seats contested by the BJP than in those contested by SAD. For example, Jalandhar Central, which had BJP candidate Manoranjan Kalia against the Congress’s Rajinder Beri and AAP’s Dr Sanjiv Sharma, recorded only 68 per cent, the lowest in Doaba.

Hoshiarpur, where the BJP fielded Tikshan Sud against AAP’s Paramjit Singh Sachdeva and Congress candidate Sunder Sham Arora, had just under 70 per cent.

On the other hand, Balachaur in Nawanshahr, where the fight is between three Gujjar leaders – Darshan Lal (Congress), Nand Lal (SAD) and Raj Kumar (AAP) – the turnout was over 79 per cent.

“The more the players, the more the interest of the voters, hence a higher voter percentage,” said Prof Jagrup Singh Sekhon, who teaches political science in Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

“Anything more than 75 per cent is a reasonably good turnout,” Prof Sekhon said.