Malwa leads state in turnout, over 80% polling in 36 seats of region

Out of the three regions of Malwa, Majha and Doaba that make up Punjab, Malwa, the biggest one, registered the highest polling percentage average of 78.49 per cent in the 2017 Assembly polls, voting for which was held Saturday.

Out of the total of 37 constituencies that recorded above 80 per cent polling, 36 fall in Malwa and one in Majha.

Malwa, which comprises 69 Assembly constituencies, plays a crucial role in formation of the government in Punjab.

As per voting figures available Saturday evening, which were still being updated, Malwa recorded 78.49 per cent voting today, compared to 80.45 per cent in 2012.

Doaba, which comprises 23 seats, recorded an average of 73.08 per cent as compared to 76.27 in 2012.

Majha, comprising 25 seats, saw an average of 70.96 per cent polling as compared to 71.38% in 2012.

A total of 64 constituencies in the state recorded more than 75 per cent polling. Out of these, 37 constituencies saw more than 80 per cent turnout.

All three parties in the fray, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and SAD-BJP combine, had been concentrating on Malwa. In 2012 polls, Congress and SAD were locked in a tight contest in Malwa, with SAD getting 33 and Congress 32 seats. Out of the remaining four, BJP got two while the other two went to Independents.

This time, new entrant AAP had focussed the maximum in the region. Its senior leaders Bhagwant Mann and Prof. Sadhu Singh, who belong to Malwa, also enjoy immense support and following in the region.

Doaba region, comprising Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts, where SAD-BJP combine won 16 out of 23 seats in 2012, recorded an average of 75 per cent polling, the highest at 78.10 per cent being in Nawanshahr. Jalandhar Central constituency witnessed lowest polling in Doaba region at 67.70 per cent.

In Majha region, SAD-BJP combine had won 17 out of 25 seats while Congress was confined to eight in 2012. This time, the region witnessed 70.96 per cent polling. Continuing its image of poor turnout, Amritsar West, a reserved constituency represented by Congress candidate Raj Kumar Verka, witnessed 58 per cent polling. It had witnessed 57.42 per cent polling in 2012 Assembly polls.