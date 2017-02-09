REPOLLING TODAY AT FORTY EIGHT POLLING STATIONS: Majitha: Congress cries foul as cops raid nominee’s home

Voters will again exercise their right to franchise at the 20 polling stations at the Majitha Assembly constituency on Thursday amid high tension before voting day. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates on Wednesday accused Punjab police of harassing them ahead of repolling at the 20 polling stations of Majitha on Thursday. Around 15,000 people will again vote owing to the malfunctioning of VVPAT machines on February 4. Repolling will be held at the 12 polling stations of Majitha and 8 polling stations of Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

Police also conducted a flag-march in the villages dotting the constituency to maintain order. Nearly 1,200 police personnel, along with three companies of paramilitary forces, have been deployed in Majitha to maintain security.

Meanwhile, a Punjab police team raided the native house of Congress candidate Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia on Wednesday.

SAD and Congress have traded charges of distributing money and liquor. Regarding the raid on the house of Lali Majithia, SSP Amritsar Rural, J. Elanchezihian, said, “We had received a complaint that some outsiders were staying at the house. So, we conducted the raid.” The SSP added, “I have been going to field. I don’t know exactly if anyone was traced during the raid.”

Lali Majithia said, “I am surprised by the conduct of Punjab police. They have been working on behalf of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). We made several complaints about SAD outsiders moving in the constituency and even made a video of the same. But police are not reacting to our complaints. Police couldn’t find anyone from our home.”

AAP Lok Sabha candidate Upkar Singh Sandhu said, “I was stopped by Punjab police when I reached the polling station of Punwan village to fix responsibility of my polling agent. Punjab police stopped me from entering the polling station. They only allowed me when I told them to arrest me as I was moving inside. Policemen told me that they have been told by ‘Mantri Ji’ not to allow anyone inside the polling station. We all know who Mantri Ji is.”

Repolling is crucial as these votes would be cast five days after polling day and several analyses are already in the air about who is winning. “We didn’t want this repoll. Most of the post-poll analyses have written us off. So, these reports would affect the perception of voters,” said a SAD leader.