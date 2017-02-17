Ludhiana: EC team inspects strongrooms, AAP sticks to its ‘security breach’ claim

IN CONNECTION with a complaint by AAP alleging ‘inappropriate and negligent’ security measures for strong rooms across Punjab, a two-member team of the Election Commission visited Ludhiana Thursday.

Headed by Himachal Pradesh chief electoral officer Narinder Chauhan, the team inspected strongrooms at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) where EVMs for some constituencies are kept.

A meeting was also held with candidates and their representatives from all the parties at Bachat Bhawan. In an official statement, the district administration claimed that ‘no anomalies were found in security arrangements.

However, AAP stood firm on its complaint of ‘security breach’ on February 6 in strongrooms of Gill constituency.

Darshan Singh, media coordinator of AAP Ludhiana zone, said, “The CCTV footage shows the RO moving trunks in two rooms outside strongroom.

Ravi Bhagat, Ludhiana deputy commissioner and chief electoral officer, said, “All candidates were asked to put forth their queries to the EC team. The team has not found any problem in security arrangements outside strong rooms.”