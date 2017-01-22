Ludhiana (East): Manish Tewari aide bows out after Captain’s call

Congress rebel Gurmel Pehalwan, who had filed nomination as an Independent from Ludhiana East after former union minister Manish Tewari was denied ticket for the seat, Saturday withdrew his nomination.

In 2012, Pehalwan had fought on a Congress ticket for the seat and lost by 4,000 votes. This time, he had agreed to make way for Tewari, but the ticket eventually went to Sanjay Talwar, a three-time councillor and aide of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. “I decided to withdraw nomination after Captain Amarinder Singh and Manish Tewari asked me to do so for the sake of Congress. Now, I will be supporting Talwar,” Pehalwan said.