Live updates: PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress, says party a ‘sinking boat’

PM Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal at the rally in Jalandhar. (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal at the rally in Jalandhar. (Source: ANI photo)

With Punjab going polls on February 4 , Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the state to campaign for the Akali-BJP coalition. PM Modi on Friday addressed the rally at Jalandhar. In this address he attacked the Congress saying that the party is a ‘sinking boat’. He accused the Congress of bad mouthing the youth of the state. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal addressed the rally before the PM took the stage.

Earlier today, Congress vice-president accused the Badals of “hurting” Punjab with their policies. He accused them of distributing Punjab’s resources among themselves and also failing to act on the drug menace ailing the state.

Here are the live updates from his rally:

04.05 pm: “The water of the Sindhu river that flows to Pakistan, the water belongs to India and we will make that water flow in Punjab,” says PM Modi

04.00 pm: “The country has witnessed the politics of destruction for 70 years, now there should be the politics of development,” says PM Modi

3.55 pm: Earlier there was a dearth of urea, Centre wouldn’t send urea and as a result the states never got it. But since the last two years we have removed the dearth, says PM Modi

3.52 pm: CM Badal spent years in public life but never changed parties or compromised on ideals. The only thing that matters for him is Punjab, says PM Modi

3.50 pm: “Congress to save itself, to enter the election scenario is depending on other parties,” says PM Modi

3.48 pm: “In UP, Congress at first bad mouthed the Samajwadi Party. But when they saw the family feud in SP they went ahead and made alliance with the SP,” says PM Modi

3.45 pm: “The people of Punjab will vote like they did 5 years ago. They’ll again bring back Parkash Singh Badal as the chief minister,” says PM Modi

3.40 pm: “Punjab much more than a state. Some people for their political gains bad mouth, humiliate this state, says PM Modi

3.35 pm: “This election is about giving renewed strength to Punjab. Punjab is the land of the brave hearts, saints, martyrs,” says PM Narendra Modi

3.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his address at the Jalandhar rally.

3.20 pm: “To rule in Punjab Congress’ policy is to ‘divide and rule’. I want to thank Modiji for giving so much love to Punjab, and a lot more,” says Parkash Singh Badal

3.10 pm: Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal speaks at a rally in Jalandhar.

3.00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jalandhar to address a rally. Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal is also there.

