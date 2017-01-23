Liberate Punjab from corrupt Badals and Congress: AAP to people

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who turned 89 on Thursday, with son and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal at a rally in Moga on Thursday, Source: Gurmeet Singh Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who turned 89 on Thursday, with son and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal at a rally in Moga on Thursday, Source: Gurmeet Singh

Accusing SAD and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh of “looting” the state, AAP leader Sanjay Singh today said people have a golden chance to clean the corrupt system. The people have got a golden chance (the state Assembly polls) this time to clean the corrupt system in state. It is time to pay back in the same coin to the politicians who have cheated voters, the Punjab AAP in-charge said at a rally here. The Akalis and Congress are contesting the elections collectively, he claimed, alleging that politics in the state is limited to a few families, who have looted the state for long.

“Till now voters had to choose between Congress and Akalis in the absence of a reliable option. But with the emergence of AAP in state, the people have got an honest party to vote for,” he said.

The overwhelming response to AAP shows that the party is going to win the elections in Punjab, Sanjay claimed, adding the party had fulfilled its promises in Delhi within two years of forming government.

He said the Delhi model of development will be implemented in Punjab and corruption will be eradicated from the state.