Lakhwinder Kaur Garcha suspended from Congress

THE STATE Congress Committee has suspended Lakhwinder Kaur Garcha from primary membership after the party found her indulging in anti-party activities. Garcha, who was the officer on duty of Captain Amrinder Singh when he was the chief minister between 2002 and 2007, wanted a ticket from Kharar. The party again fielded sitting MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang from Kharar. Garcha continued to hold meetings with party workers, following which a complaint was lodged with the state party unit.

“She was damaging the party image by holding parallel meetings with the party workers. This could cause problems to the party candidate, indiscipline cannot be tolerated in the party so she was suspended from the primary membership,” said a party source.

Garcha was considered close to Captain Amrinder Singh and she also applied for a ticket from Kharar. In 2012, she wanted a ticket from Mohali but she was not fielded by the party.