Arvind Kejriwal’s lust for Punjab CM’s post exposed: Amarinder Singh

Congress leader Amarinder Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Congress leader Amarinder Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal after he was virtually declared as AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, state Congress President Amarinder Singh today said if the “nefarious design succeeds”, for the first time in the history of the state, it will end up with a “Haryanvi chief minister”. Reacting sharply to AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s remarks at a rally in Mohali asking people to vote for Kejriwal, Amarinder said the Delhi Chief Minister wants to grab power by hook or crook.

“Kejriwal’s ugly intentions have been thoroughly exposed with this development, which had shown what a slimy liar the Delhi chief minister is…Kejriwal has finally exposed his obsessive and abominable lust for Punjab’s chief ministerial position,” he said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Manish Sisodia in Punjab: Vote assuming Arvind Kejriwal will be CM

“From his lies on chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial posts for Punjab to his conflicting statements on SYL (canal) and other issues, Kejriwal has all along been trying to befool the people in a desperate bid to seize power in the state and exploit it for personal gains,” he said. The former Punjab Chief Minister said Kejriwal has failed to realise his dirty plans in Delhi and now he is resorting to the same tactics in the state.

Stating that Congress had all along been maintaining that Kejriwal had his eyes on the top post in Punjab, Amarinder said, “If his nefarious design succeeds, for the first time in the history of Punjab, the state will end up with a Haryanvi chief minister.” The Congress leader cautioned the people of Punjab against “biting the carrots Arvind Kejriwal has been dangling in front of them with his false claims”.