Kejriwal rubbishes rumours, says CM of Punjab will be from Punjab

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing at a party rally in Rohtak on Sunday (PTI Photo) AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing at a party rally in Rohtak on Sunday (PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal swept aside reports of him being prepped as Punjab chief minister in the eventuality of the party being voted to power there.

“How can I be the chief minister of Punjab when I am the chief minister of Delhi? The CM of Punjab will be from Punjab,” Kejriwal told party supporters at an election rally in Patiala, the home town of Congress leader Amarinder Singh. He added that he will personally ensure all promises are fulfilled whoever becomes the chief minister of the state.

Rumours of Kejriwal moving to Punjab gained fervour after Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia told an election gathering to vote in the February 4 election assuming that Kejriwal would be the chief minister of the state. Sisodia, however, added that “whoever becomes the Chief Minister, it will be Kejriwal’s responsibility to ensure that all promises made during the election are fulfilled”.

Sisodia’s remarks had drawn strong remarks from both the Congress and SAD camps who accused him of betraying the voters of Punjab. Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the move was ‘part of a conspiracy to foist Kejriwal on Punjab.’

Amarinder Singh also posted on Twitter, “After months of beating around the bush, truth of Arvind Kejriwal and his nefarious ambitions comes out! What a sneaky little fellow!”

Sources told the Indian Express that the party declined to name a chief ministerial candidate apprehending internal bickering among senior leaders.

Punjab, that goes to polls on February 4, will see a close three-way race between the SAD-BJP, Congress and the AAP.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd