Kargil war veterans to make people aware of voting rights

Kargil war veterans will create awareness and urge voters to cast their votes in the ensuing Assembly elections on February 4. A team of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) will engage members of paraplegic centre to create awareness. ADC (Grievances) Nayan Bhullar told the Chandigarh Newsline that they would hold an awareness rally with the veterans on January 26 to create awareness among the voters.

“We want to give honour to our soldiers. They suffered injuries on frontlines, now they will play another role and make the people aware about voting rights,” Bhullar said. She further said SVEEP is also engaging youngsters to come forward and create awareness among the people about their voting rights.