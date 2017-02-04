Jarnail finds it ‘easy’ against Capt Amarinder Singh, Badal, but says not in CM race

AAP’s Lambi candidate Jarnail Singh with party workers in his constituency on Friday. (Source: Gurmeet Singh) AAP’s Lambi candidate Jarnail Singh with party workers in his constituency on Friday. (Source: Gurmeet Singh)

For AAP candidate Jarnail Singh, who is pitted against CM Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh in Lambi, it is his easiest fight. Singh, a former MLA of Rajouri Garden in Delhi, said: “I have no pressure on me. Rather, the contest is very easy. This constituency is full of anti-incumbency. People are ready for change.” Asked if he would claim the CM post in Punjab if he defeats Badal and Amarinder, Singh said he was not in the CM race. “Issues are more important. I am fighting for Punjab. Throughout the campaign, SAD-BJP and Congress made all efforts to defame us. However, everything has helped us and our vote bank has rather increased,” Singh said at his party office in Lambi village.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Singh, who had resigned from his Delhi Assembly seat to contest from Lambi, said: “My resignation was accepted on January 14 and now I am a voter of Lambi. Tomorrow (Saturday) morning, I will cast my vote at Sarawan Bodla village.”

On Congress and SAD blaming AAP for Maur blasts, he said: “They have levelled many other false allegations as well against us. But people are smart enough and they have rather connected in large numbers with us. The blasts were rather the handiwork of the ruling party who are frustrated as they are going to be wiped out.”

Follow LIVE updates | Assembly elections LIVE updates: Voting begins in Punjab, Goa

About Sukhbir, who has linked him with hardliners in his previous statements, Singh said: “No threat can weaken us. Sukhbir Badal did a blunder by mentioning about my speech given in London. It was a 1984 riots remembrance speech. His spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa had done the same in Delhi and he had lost the elections before me in Rajauri Garden. I challenge Sukhbir to show the content of my speech.”

Asked if it was difficult to get response from masses where two heavyweight candidates are fighting against him, he said: “Amarinder came to save Badal’s seat. But both are going to lose from here and Amarinder will lose his security deposit as well in Patiala.”

Jarnail said: “People have shown us all love and support and they are with us. Now they will try to bribe people with daru, money to buy votes, but we will not let it happen. Our volunteers have purchased 200 spy cams, they are giving thikri pehras in villages at night and roaming in day time. They have been asked to make videos of violation being done and this is how we are checking the rivals in this heavy weight constituency.”

He added: “Arvind Kejriwal did 11 rallies in my favour in Lambi, one rally by Bhagwant Mann and one road show each by Mann and Kejriwal. While Captain and Badal could not do more than two big rallies. My last day road show was much bigger than what Sukhbir had taken out. So, the wave is in favour of AAP. We are winning, no matter who is the candidate before us. In Malwa, I am sure it will be a clean sweep.”