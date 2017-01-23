Jalandhar: One injured in firing

Despite large-scale security arrangements in the city ahead of the Assembly elections, gangsters opened fired in broad daylight on Sunday morning at Cool Road near the busy BMC Chowk. The incident is being seen as a politically motivated as some of the accused even raised slogans against the BJP candidate from Jalandhar North, K D Bhandhari.

One Pancham, who is also alleged to be one of the gangsters, was shot at by members of rival ‘Bhalu’ gang. The suspects fled after the attack. Pancham was in his car when four youth came on two Activas and one of them opened fire. He was referred to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana and is critical.