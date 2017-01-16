Jalandhar Cantt: Pargat Singh in celebration mode but no official announcement yet

THOUGH CONGRESS is yet to make a formal announcement about granting the Jalandhar Cantonment ticket to Pargat Singh, the former national hockey skipper and ex-SAD MLA announced here that he had been declared the party candidate and would launch his campaign Monday.

His Facebook page displayed photos of family and supporters congratulating and garlanding and distributing sweets.

“Getting the ticket from here is more important to me than getting it late,” Pargat told The Indian Express, recalling that he had faced a similar situation in the 2012 Assembly election when he was chosen for Jalandhar Cantonment constituency by SAD just 20 days ahead of that year’s Assembly election.

The ticket for the Jalandhar Cantonment seat was being delayed due to two strong claimants to the Congress ticket — Pargat Singh (a SAD MLA from 2012 to 2016) and Jagbir Brar (a SAD MLA from 2007 to 2011) — from here. As a result, Congress has put off the decision about Nakodar seat as well, where it expected to field Pargat.

Brar, the district (rural) president of the party, who contested on a Congress ticket from here in 2012 against Pargat and lost, is Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh’s first choice for Cantonment. But Pargat’s entry into Congress complicated the candidature from this seat.

“I will work 18-20 hours in a day to cover my entire constituency, including 61 villages, Jalandhar Cantonment area and all other localities,” said Pargat, saying he now knows the area well.