Jalandhar: After AAP complaint, LED screens put up outside strong rooms

With AAP leaders expressing doubts about the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) kept in the strong rooms ahead of the counting of votes on March 11, election officials in Jalandhar have installed computers inside, which are linked to LED screens outside to display the inside view of the strong rooms. In Jalandhar, these EVMs have been kept in Sports College and Patwar’s office.

Though CCTV cameras are always installed in strong rooms, this is the first time LED screens have been put up outside. Tents have also been put up outside strong rooms for candidates and workers of various parties camping there for vigil.

Three computers with LED screens have been installed for the strong rooms in Jalandhar, where EVMs from nine Assembly constituencies in the district have been kept.

Already, strong rooms are guarded by a three-tier security comprising the Punjab Police and paramilitary, as per Election Commission directives.

However, AAP leaders have been alleging lax security at these strong rooms. The party has already deployed volunteers outside these strong rooms for 24X7 vigil in shifts.

Additional District Electoral Officer-cum-Additional DC Girish Dayalan said that all security arrangements were made as per EC directives. “The LED screens will work 24X7. Any party leader can monitor inside and outside view of the strong rooms, particularly the third ring of the security where party representatives can be sent in batches only as per EC directions,” he said.