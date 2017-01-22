Jailed Shiv Lal Doda ‘fails’ to opt out of fray

Shiv Lal Doda (left) files his nomination for Abohar while a supporter clicks his photo. (Express Photo) Shiv Lal Doda (left) files his nomination for Abohar while a supporter clicks his photo. (Express Photo)

Aides TO jailed liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, who had filed his nomination as an Independent from Abohar Assembly seat in Fazilka district, could not withdraw his candidature on the last day of withdrawal of nomination, a day after his family members announced he would opt out in support of BJP candidate Arun Narang.

Doda’s aide Ashok Ahuja, who had announced that he had been authorised to withdraw Doda’s candidature, could not withdraw the nomination as the form required the signatures of Doda and his nephew Amit, who are in Amritsar jail in connection with the murder of a Dalit boy in 2015.

Doda was allotted his symbol — the bucket which he had in 2012 Assembly polls when he lost to Congress’s Sunil Jakhar. When contacted, Narang said, “Papers could not be withdrawn. But they have already extended support to us and are campaigning with us.”

Sanjay Vashisht, Doda’s personal secretary, said, “We will consult our advocate and may approach the High Court to get the election for Abohar seat stayed.