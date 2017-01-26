Its candidate’s namesake in fray, SAD sees an AAP hand

Phoolka at a meeting in Dakha. Gurmeet Singh Phoolka at a meeting in Dakha. Gurmeet Singh

The ruling SAD Wednesday claimed its candidate Manpreet Singh Akali’s namesake has been fielded at the behest of AAP candidate HS Phoolka from Dakha constituency. An Independent candidate, Manpreet Singh Akali, has filed nomination papers from Dakha constituency from where SAD candidate is sitting MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and AAP candidate is HS Phoolka.

Interestingly, Manpreet Singh Akali has been allotted ‘pendulum’ symbol, which SAD says is creating confusion with its ‘scales’ symbol. Speaking to the media, Harkinder Ayali, brother of the SAD MLA, said, “This person has filed nomination from Dakha, but he is not even a voter from here. We have found out he had been making false claims. When we called him once, he conceded he was at a road show of HS Phoolka. This clearly shows he is an AAP worker and filed papers at behest of Phoolka.”

“We have complained to the Election Commission that this person has been wrongly given pendulum symbol which can create confusion among voters, but they have not heard our plea properly. We will file a writ petition in court against this namesake candidate after February 4. Also, we enquired from people living near the address which he has filled in affidavit. They told us no person with name Manpreet Singh Akali lived there,” Harkinder said.

As per affidavit details of Manpreet Singh Akali, he is a resident of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar in Ludhiana West. He has declared his income as Rs 2.42 lakh per annum and assets worth Rs 1.92 lakh (movable) and Rs 15.75 lakh (immovable). He has declared himself as 10th pass from a school in Nagpur. Manpreet Akali said, “I have already submitted my reply to the returning officer saying that since my fans know me as Manpreet Akali, I will contest with this name. Akali Dal has forgotten the meaning of the word Akali. They can allege I am an AAP worker. I am least bothered.”

Phoolka said, “There are many AAP workers whom I do not know personally. Akalis can say whatever they want to. We did not even raise objection to Ayali himself not declaring his social media accounts in his affidavit. I have no connection with this Independent candidate.”