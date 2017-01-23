India has no alternative to Narendra Modi, BJP, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

India has “no alternative” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even the BJP as the whole country is expecting the PM to bring about a big change in the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Sunday.

He said the country believes in the policies of the PM, who took “tough decisions for cleaning up the system.”

Jaitley alleged that the Congress was a party that grossly lacks leadership. He was addressing the BJP workers in support of Ludhiana North candidate Parveen Bansal. Jaitley said, “PM Modi is the only one who started political cleanliness for the first time in the country. And this is the reason that we are conducting an inquiry in the Swiss bank account details of the Congress president of this state (Capt Amarinder Singh)”

He said, “There is only one politician in India whose Swiss bank account details have come to us with proof. Not only he alone, but his family’s money has been deposited in those accounts. Although the details had been sent to the Union Government in 2011, but the UPA Government did not touch it, we are the ones who have initiated an inquiry in this case so as to bring the corrupt faces before the masses.”

Jaitley, without mentioning the name of Amarinder Singh said, “In the past 20 years, Congress remained in power for five years during 2002-2007 and during that tenure the Government should to operate from Mehal while the CM was not available even to his ministers, let alone the general public. And the money he earned during this tenure was sent to the Switzerland bank accounts – the case which we are inquiring into. So, under those circumstances, why people will go to Congress? “

Jaitley did not forget to make a mention of AAP, BSP and Apna Punjab Parties whom however he referred to in terms of numbers. He said, “Earlier, our fight used to be directly with the Congress but now there are number 3, 4 and 5 parties as well. But relax. They all are going to eat up vote bank of rivals only, our poll survey clearly indicates this. So we should be happy about these parties as we are ready to do a hat-trick. Party workers should work hard to make the alliance win.” He addressed party workers meeting in Ludhiana West in support of Kamal Chaitly and Ludhiana Central in support of Gurdev Singh Debi.