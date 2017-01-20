In village where it all began, Badal buses a non-issue now

Arshdeep Kaur’s family in Moga. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Arshdeep Kaur’s family in Moga. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

‘Badalan di busan band karake mainu ki milu? Mainu to naukri chahidi hai. Vadde Badal saab ne vaada kitta si’ (What will I get if Badal owned buses are stopped? I only want the job that CM Parkash Singh Badal had promised me), says Sukhdev Singh. On the night of May 3, 2015, almost the whole the village Landeke of Moga had gathered at the cremation ground. The village had turned into a fortress for the cremation of 13-year old Arshdeep Kaur, the girl who died after being allegedly molested and pushed out of Orbit bus, the company co-owned by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Slogans like “Badal sarkar murdabaad, Badal sarkar khaa gayi kudi nu (Badal government ate our daughter)” reverberated, mixed with cries of the women, as last rites of Arshdeep were held. Following widespread fury and protests against ‘Badal’s killer buses’ in the wake of the incident, Sukhbir Badal even suspended his company’s bus service for a few days and made the staff undergo an ‘orientation’ course on how to behave with passengers.

Two years later, Badal’s transport business is not an exactly an issue in this Moga village, where people are back to vouching for Akalis. Orange and blue coloured Akali flags are perched on some houses. Even the girl’s family feels “jobs” is a bigger issue now than their daughter’s death or Badals’ business. As compensation, Rs 24 lakh was given to the family to cremate Arshdeep. Her parents turned hostile in the court and did not blame Badals for the incident. In fact, prime witness Shinder Kaur, mother of the girl, said she did not even remember the incident.

Father Sukhdev Singh is waiting for ‘Vadde Badal saab’ to fulfill his promise. “I got Rs 24 lakh, but CM Parkash Singh Badal promised me the job. He also promised that the village school would be upgraded up to class 12 and statue of my daughter will be erected. I only want a job. Kisi nu sazaa dwaake mainu ki milu? Whatever happened was the will of the God. (What will I get if some people are punished?),” he says.

Also read | Having de-addiction centres does not mean there’s a drug problem: Punjab food minister

He says villagers still back Akalis. “Even I have a blue card. I get free wheat and pulses,” says Sukhdev, who now works as a part-time driver and labourer. Asked if his own daughter’s death is now an non-issue for him, Sukhdev says, “People have forgotten her but we can never do so. However, is it going to help anyway? A job will run my family and educate my son now. Heart does not allow to support the Akalis but who else will help us?” Both AAP and Congress have promised in their manifestos to put an end to ‘transport mafia’ of Badals. Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has even promised to confiscate Badals’ buses and hand them over to unemployed youths.

Amarjeet Singh, SAD leader whose wife is now local councillor, claims that of 5,000 votes in Landeke, 60% will vote for SAD. Jagjeet Kaur, a local woman, says since Arsh is no more, people have moved on and other issues have taken over. “She is hardly remembered now by villagers. All people want is jobs and solution to problem of drugs.” Congress candidate Harjot Kamal claims only “fear created by Badals is speaking for now”. “They are terrified to speak, but are still angry. Poll results will show that people still remember how a girl died due to Badal’s private business. Congress will win from here,” says Kamal.

So claims AAP candidate advocate Ramesh Grover, “No one has forgotten what happened then. Most of people in Landeke are now supporting AAP. They will never vote for Akalis.” Meanwhile, SAD candidate Barjinder Brar, son of Agriculture Minister Tota Singh, says he will meet family soon. “It was an accident. People incited by the Opposition realised this soon. I will meet the family and see why job has not been given yet. SAD will sweep polls in Landeke,” says Brar.