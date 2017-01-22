In Tarn Taran, Sukhbir faces protest at rally

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s speech during an election rally in Tarn Taran Saturday faced protests by some Sikh activists, who were angry over the episodes of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. Sukhbir was campaigning for SAD Tarn Taran candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu when a group of Sikh activists started raising anti-SAD slogans.

They blamed Sukhbir for failing to arrest the culprits in the desecration case. The protesters said that they were not attached to any particular organisation.