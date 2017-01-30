In Mohali, Chinu Dhaba gets new name: Aam Aadmi Dhaba

The dhaba in Mohali. (Source: Express) The dhaba in Mohali. (Source: Express)

FOR CHINU, his dhaba in Phase 11 is everything to him. He named it after his name when he opened it around four years ago. But recently, he decided to change the name of his dhaba. Now it is called Aam Aadmi Dhaba. Ask him why he changed the name, Chinu says that he wanted to name his dhaba after the Aam Aadmi Party as he wanted to dedicate it to the party which, he feels, is different from other parties.

“I felt that this party is new and is different. I always tell my cooks to do something different, so I also decided to do something different with my dhaba and I named it after the Aam Aadmi,” Chinu says.

Has the change of name made any difference to sales? He maintains neither the sales have gone up nor have they gone down. “I did not name it to increase my sales. People come to me and ask why I have changed the name. I simply tell them that I like the party so I named my dhaba after it,” Chinu says.

Chinu also got his dhaba inaugurated by AAP’s Mohali candidate Narinder Singh Shergill. On his supporter’s love, Shergill says that it is the best gesture he has received from any of his supporters during campaigning.