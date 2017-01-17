In Malerkotla, AAP vs Congress is fight between siblings

IN THE 2012 Assembly election, the contest in Punjab’s only Muslim-dominated constituency was between two “outsider” Indian Police Service officers with their wives as proxy candidates. This time around in Malerkotla, an Assembly segment of Sangrur parliamentary constituency, the contest will see two siblings — former two-time Congress MLA Razia Sultana and her brother, actor Arshad Dali, fielded by AAP — and businessman Mohammad Owais of Shiromani Akali Dal battle it out with each other.

Sultana, wife of serving Director General of Police (Punjab State Human Rights Commission) Mohammad Mustafa, a 1985 batch IPS officer, lost in 2012 to SAD’s Farzana Alam, wife of former DGP Mohammad Izhar Alam.

SAD dropped her this time for political greenhorn Owais. Alam had become unpopular in the party for “non-performance”. More importantly, she was nowhere to be seen during the Quran desecration incident in June 2016. An angry mob had then attacked her home.

But the desecration of Quran does not appear to be an election issue. Malerkotla, the only Punjab town that remained peaceful and did not witness any bloodshed during Partition, reacted mostly with calm to the incident. Muneer, chief of a labour union related to foodgrain, said voters in Malerkotla want development. “There has been no development here.

That is one of the reasons SAD has changed the candidate,” he adds. It was Muneer’s son Shafiq, who saw men throwing pages torn from a Quran out of a jeep last June. AAP Delhi MLA Naresh Yadav was among those booked in the case. “I do not want to talk about this,” says AAP candidate Dali. Ask him about Yadav’s alleged involvement and Dali says: “Everyone knows he has been falsely implicated in the case.”

Dali, who has contested elections before, once as a BSP candidate and later on a Panthic Morcha ticket, says there are other issues. “The youth are unemployed. The constituency cries for development. These are the issues that we are focusing on among others.”

Posters put up for Dali seek votes “to save Punjab”. Besides holding nukkad meetings, Dali, who is a former councillor and acted in the film, I am Singh, based on 9/11, is reaching out to voters in rural areas, extending a helping hand to people working in farms and playing volleyball with youth. He talks about AAP’s promise to replicate Delhi initiatives like mohalla clinics.

His sister Sultana, meanwhile, is campaigning in Jamalpura neighbourhood, where a blocked drain is sending up an overwhelming stench. “One of the issues is vendetta. As many as 19 innocent people were booked at the behest of Alam in the Quran desecration case. There is no development. I have won twice as MLA. All the people of the constituency support me in this election.”

Posters describe her as the “daughter of Punjab”. Razia has promised to make Malerkotla a district, which resonates among the people here. “Development will automatically follow once Malerkotla becomes a district,” says Razia. Owais, who owns a sports shoe manufacturing factory, is known in the area as social worker.

At his sprawling home, SAD president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has just left after addressing party leaders and promising first Cabinet berth to “philanthropic” Owais at the time of swearing-in of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal if SAD returned to power.

“To serve people is in my blood. I am not doing anything for dikhawa (to show off). I have not entered politics for any personal gains,” says Owais, adding that much more has to be done for the development of Malerkotla.

Several residents of Malerkotla town see the contest primarily as a fight between Sultana and Owais. “Had AAP given some other candidate, it could have been an interesting three-way contest. But, Dali is not going to do much,” says Muneer. “He is an actor. He is here today, will be somewhere else tomorrow.

People want someone who will be available to them,” says Salim, who runs a general store on Malerkotla-Khanna road. But Dali is confident. “This election is different. People will not vote for Arshad, but for Kejriwal’s man. Everyone wants a change in the system.”