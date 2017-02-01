In Ludhiana, pick-and-drop for physically challenged, aged voters

The district administration of Ludhiana will provide pick and drop facility for the physically challenged and 100-plus aged voters on February 4, the polling day for Punjab Assembly polls.

The administration has tied up with radio taxi company ‘Uber’ and the volunteers of youth group, Initiators of Change, will assist in the process.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ravi Bhagat said the district administration was contacting the physically challenged (blind and locomotive) voters and those above 100 years of age in six constituencies (Ludhiana West, East, South, North, Central and Atam Nagar).

Bhagat said voters above 100 years could contact helpline number 0161-5016278 anytime for the pick and drop facility.

Besides, any other voter can avail the opportunity by paying Rs. 40. The facility of Uber Taxi will be provided within the radius of 5 kilometres from the voter’s residence.

He further said that two polling booths would be established inside the Kusht Ashram at Islam Gunj for leprosy patients.