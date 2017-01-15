In blow to Congress, two candidates return tickets

In a major embarrassment for Congress, two of its candidates from the Doaba region returned party tickets expressing their inability to contest in the face of opposition posed by the party cadre. A prominent Jat Sikh leader from Doaba, Gurbinder Singh Atwal, who was fielded by the party from Bholath segment, returned his ticket on the plea that the Congress cadre was not helping him.

In Phillaur constituency, Karmjit Kaur Chaudhary has refused to contest as her son Vikram Chaudhary, a youth Congress leader, was a strong contender and was threatening to contest as a rebel.

While Congress has assured Vikram he would be the next candidate, the party is yet to take any decision in Bholath yet.

Vikram told the Indian Express that Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari had told him that the high command had cleared his candidature and he could collect his ticket from the PPCC office on Sunday.

He said, “My mother was a government employee and is now retired. She is enjoying her life and does not have any political ambition.”

Vikram’s mother was a compromise candidate after Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh’s choice, former jails minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, was denied the ticket.

Atwal said he had no option but to quit, “What should I do? I wanted Nakodar segment but was denied. They fielded me in Bholath without even telling me beforehand. Otherwise, I would have prepared the cadres. When I went there to campaign, people rebelled. Turbans were tossed on the first day. How could have I done 147 villages in 20 days without anyone supporting me?” he asked.

Bholath is set for a big battle between AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Yuvraj Singh, son-in-law of Bibi Jagir Kaur, a senior Akali leader. After Khaira quit Congress to join AAP, the party does not have a strong leader in Bholath. With Atwal quitting, it is faced with a challenge to find a nominee there.

Both Atwal and sitting MLA from Banga Tarlochan Singh Soondh met Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Ludhiana on Saturday.