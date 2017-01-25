In Amritsar, five BJP candidates count on brand Modi for votes

In Amritsar Central, BJP candidate shows a voter a booklet featuring him and PM Modi. Navjeevan Gopal In Amritsar Central, BJP candidate shows a voter a booklet featuring him and PM Modi. Navjeevan Gopal

The BJP and SAD have evenly split Amristar’s 10 seats — the Lok Sabha constituency and its nine segments. And in all five seats the BJP is contesting, its candidates have made Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brand their main pitch, apart from development work by the SAD-BJP coalition. At least one of them has called the poll a referendum on Modi.

“On February 4, give a referendum in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and press the lotus button,” the BJP’s Rajesh Honey has been telling voters in Amritsar East, where he faces former MP Navjot Sidhu, now Congress.

Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha seat, describes Modi as a leader with “100 years’ advance thinking”. After filing his nomination Wednesday, he addressed a public meeting where he focused on Modi and his initiatives.

For the four assembly seats in its share, the BJP has fielded minister Anil Joshi, Tarun Chugh, Rakesh Gill, and Honey.

At a public meeting in Amritsar West, candidate Gill praised Modi for going all out “to end corruption”. “Today there are some problems. But, in the future your and your children’s future will be secure,” said Gill, who faces Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka.

Chugh was going from door to door in Amritsar Central, where he is pitted against Congress MLA O P Soni. Chugh sought votes for “development work worth Rs 1,010 crore” he claims to have carried out despite losing in 2012. His team carries booklets where Modi and Chugh feature prominently.

In Amritsar North, minister Joshi told The Indian Express demonetisation has “hit at the roots of terrorism, drugs and fake currency”. “It takes six months at least if there is a major cancer surgery. I admit people faced problems, but things are improving and 70 to 80 per cent of the problems have been resolved.”

Joshi claims to have made the constituency “one of the best” in India but residents question his tile-laying spree. “There is a joke doing the rounds. If Joshi’s will prevails, he would even tile up people’s bedrooms,” said B K Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Overseas Impex. Joshi said he got the idea from European capitals. “In places like Paris, there are similar end-to-end tiles on roads.”

BJP’s share

LS seat: Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina (BJP) vs Gurjeet S Aujla (Cong) vs Upkar S Sandhu (AAP)

Amritsar North: Anil Joshi (BJP) vs Sunil Dutti (Cong) vs Manish Aggarwal (AAP)

Amritsar East: Rajesh Honey (BJP) vs Navjot Sidhu (Cong) vs Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal (AAP)

Amritsar West: Rakesh Gill (BJP) vs Raj Kumar Verka (Cong) vs Balwinder Singh Sahota (AAP)

Amritsar Central: Tarun Chugh (BJP) vs O P Soni (sitting MLA) vs Dr Ajay Gupta (AAP)