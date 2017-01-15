In Abohar, SAD unit backs Independent Shiv Lal Doda, not BJP

The local unit of the ruling SAD in Abohar Assembly constituency seems to be backing liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda instead of its ally BJP which has also fielded its candidate. Doda, lodged in jail since 2015 in connection with the infamous Bheem Tank murder case, filed his nomination papers as an Independent on Friday. Abohar’s SAD unit president Ashok Ahuja was among many other SAD leaders who accompanied Doda when he came out of jail to file his nomination.

In contrast, no SAD leader was present when BJP candidate Arun Narang opened his party office here on Saturday. “I have conveyed everything to the party high command. Now, it is up to them to send suitable directions to the local SAD unit. Otherwise, we are getting full support from public,” Narang said.

In 2012, Doda contested as an Independent and finished second while Congress won the seat. BJP candidate Vijay Lakshmi Bhadoo had lost his security deposit. “This time, we will win this seat. Doda will not impact BJP’s chances at all,” Naranag said.

Local SAD leaders Ashok Ahuja and Suresh Satija said they were supporting Doda because of close family ties with him.

Ashok Aneja, SAD president of Fazilka district unit, said, “I have conveyed everything to the party high command and now they have to take the call.” Abohar Assembly constituency comes under Fazilka district. SAD’s general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he was not aware of any such activity in Abohar, but promised to talk to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal about it. Sukhbir himself has been campaigning in his constituency of Jalalabad, which is close to Abohar and falls in Fazilka district.