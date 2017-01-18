In 5 years, Sharma’s assets doubled to Rs 10.74 crore

Sitting MLA and SAD candidate NK Sharma (3rd from right) files his nomination for Dera Bassi constituency Tuesday. Jaipal Singh Sitting MLA and SAD candidate NK Sharma (3rd from right) files his nomination for Dera Bassi constituency Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

THE ASSETS of incumbent Dera Bassi MLA N K Sharma have doubled in the last five years from Rs 5.7 crore in 2012 to Rs 10.74 crore now. He filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Sharma owns around 505.57 grams of gold jewellery while his wife Babita Sharma owns 150 grams of gold. His movable assets are worth Rs 5,00,79,246 which include his personal bank investments and the investments made in various businesses being run by him. The immovable assets are worth Rs 2.64 crore, including agricultural land in Nabha, various residential projects and commercial buildings.

Sharma has declared that he has Rs 1.24 lakh cash in hand and around Rs 2 lakh in various bank accounts. He has made an investment of Rs 5 crore in bonds, shares and mutual funds as well. Before filing his nomination, he went to a temple and a gurdwara to pay obeisance. He declared assets worth Rs 10,74,54,803 while his wife’s assets are worth Rs 6.46 lakh. He owns an Innova car.