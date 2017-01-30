If Punjab is secure, the nation is secure: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday asked the electorate to vote for the SAD-BJP combine in Punjab for the third time, stating that the alliance’s victory was necessary for the security of the country. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday asked the electorate to vote for the SAD-BJP combine in Punjab for the third time, stating that the alliance’s victory was necessary for the security of the country. (Source: PTI Photo)

Shah was addressing an election rally here in support of BJP candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections. Launching an offensive against Congress and AAP, he said Captain Amarinder Singh and Arvind Kejriwal were “daydreaming” of becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said PPCC chief Amarinder Singh is referred to as “absent MP” as he never attended the Parliament nor visited Amritsar after being chosen as the MP from here.

“Will you ever vote for a person who is an ‘absent MP’? One who has been missing since becoming an MP? Well, even if he manages to become the CM, where will you go to find him?

“He uses Captain in front of his name but he takes orders from Rahul Baba (Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi). India is moving towards a Congress-free nation and I appeal you people to bar the entry of Congress in Punjab too,” he said.

Similarly, he said, Kejriwal was dreaming of becoming the CM of every state he visits.

“Some people are trying to do their best to defame Punjab. They are fooling people in order to seize power in Punjab. But I must say, the people know it all. The electorate of Delhi which voted for you (Kejriwal) is now looking for you with binoculars,” the BJP chief said.

“I ask the people of Punjab to call up your relatives in Delhi and get a reality check,” he said.

Holding that PM Modi-led Central government had ensured development of the state, Shah said, “PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have a deep connection with Amritsar. Today, Amritsar has been declared a Heritage City and will soon become a Smart City.”

Thousands of crores have been sanctioned by the Central government for Amritsar and it is visible in the development that has taken place here, he said.

The senior BJP leader also had a word of praise for Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“There is nobody like CM Parkash Singh Badal. He is the epitome of sacrifice. He has dedicated his entire life for the betterment of Punjab. It hurts when people abuse him. Politics has hit a new low,” he said.

Shah added that ever since the Modi government came into power, no single allegation of corruption had been levelled against it.

“We have taken strong decisions like demonitisation, surgical strikes, neem-coated urea etc. We have given Punjab a lot and will give more in time to come. People of Punjab need to be united and ensure that there is Akali-BJP government here. The state government then in collaboration with Centre government will ensure even faster development of Punjab,” he said.