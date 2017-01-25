If elected, will give Gurpreet Singh Waraich ‘big portfolio’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Latest News

"AAP will give a big pride to Batala. We will not only make Batala a model city of the state but will also allot Gurpreet Singh Waraich a big portfolio if AAP comes to power in the state," said Sanjay Singh

By: PTI | Gurdaspur | Updated: January 25, 2017 9:25 pm
AAP’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh on Wednesday promised voters that his party will give Batala candidate Gurpreet Singh Waraich a “big portfolio” if they elect him in the upcoming state Assembly election. Singh, who was campaigning in favour of Waraich, said Batala will be developed as a model city of Punjab if AAP comes to power in the state.

The senior AAP leader, who was addressing a public rally, claimed that successive governments have not accorded its due status of historical and industrial city to Batala.

Singh said AAP is fighting a “decisive battle” with the “evil that has ruined youth by patronising drug trade and industry, agriculture and trade of Punjab by its anti-people policies.”

Time is not far away when people of the Punjab will “wipe out” Akalis and Congress in the ballot contest, he claimed. Waraich is locked in a poll battle against Congress candidate Ashwani Sekhri and SAD candidate Lakhbir Singh.

