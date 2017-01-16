I am a born Congressman, this is my ghar wapsi: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu officially joined the Congress Party on Monday (File photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu officially joined the Congress Party on Monday (File photo)

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday officially joined the Congress Party, weeks ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. He was felicitate by Congress leader and former Union Minister Ajay Maken. On Sunday, Sidhu met with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who then tweeted out an image of the two of them together, signalling his welcome to the party.

“I am a born Congressman… I am just returning to my party,” Sidhu, said, at a press conference this morning. He is likely to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections from the Amritsar East constituency.

“Bhaag baaba Badal bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai (run Badal run, vacate your chair, the people of Punjab are coming), Navjot Singh Sidhu said, adding that the upcoming elections are a battle for the honour of Punjab. “Punjab, which was known as the Wheat Bowl of India, has been reduced to a poor state due to the apathy of political parties…

He also spoke about the issue of drugs, saying it was a reality in Punjab that the lives of youth are being destroyed. “You can’t have ostrich mentality of burying your head in the ground and think it doesn’t exist… Films are being made on the misery of Punjab, Congress will wipe out drug menace from Punjab,” he said.

On the Akali Dal, Sidhu said the party has now been reduced to dynasty politics. “Akali Dal was a pious movement once but has now reduced to a dynasty.”

Sidhu also clarified on his relation with Captain Amarinder Singh, saying there was no reason why two people who have differences cannot sit across a table and discuss an issue when two nations can. “I am ready to work under anybody. The Congress high command decides. My goal is the people of Punjab, it’s not an individual’s battle.”

AICC in-charge of Punjab Asha Kumari was also present at the press conference held at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

