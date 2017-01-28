I have delivered the best despite being in opposition, will bring back aabha of Abohar: Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar. (Express Archive) Sunil Jakhar. (Express Archive)

Three-time Congress MLA from Abohar Sunil Jakhar, who is seeking re-election from the same seat in Fazilka district, is more keen on development of his constituency rather than a ministry if Congress comes to power. In an interview with Raakhi Jagga, Jakhar says Abohar could not develop because of hurdles created by BJP-led municipal council.

You are in a multi-cornered contest in Abohar. How confident are you of victory?

I am 100% confident. Even last time, I was in a triangular contest when Shiv Lal Doda fought as Independent along with BJP candidate, but I won. So it is not a new thing for me with Doda extending support to BJP and AAP too in fray. While my opponents say Jakhar to harao (make Jakhar lose), my campaign is Abohar ko bachao (save Abohar). There is a Congress wave across the state. Even in 2012, people wanted a Congress government, but the party could not form the government because of its own faults. This time, it will happen.

You had been MLA from this constituency for three consecutive terms, but still Abohar cries for development. What do you have to say about it?

Yes, I have been MLA of this constituency for the past 15 years. But, for the past 10 years, the municipal council has been led by BJP, which is not ready to do any development work. Even if I bring funds, they create hurdles. In the past 10 years, I have become more a lawyer as I have got many works done through courts by filing PILs. I got sewerage treatment plant for this city, RoB, got sewer lines cleared too through PIL, got fire brigade not only for Abohar but for all small towns of Punjab and much more. I have delivered my best in the past 10 years despite being in opposition and my sole aim is to bring back the aabha (cheer ) of Abohar back.

Are you expecting a ministerial post if Congress comes to power?

I want Abohar’s development at par with Patiala (Amarinder’s constituency). I am expecting Rs 500 crore for development of Abohar in the coming five years. This is my priority over a cabinet rank.

You had been a leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) for quite some time. So, how do you rate your performance?

I did my best as CLP leader. I got Rs 640 crore in relief fund for farmers affected by white fly released. I took up the issue of scholarships for SC students and got over Rs 240 crore released. Still, Rs 540 crore is yet to come. I took up social and public causes and hence kept the government on toes. Even after me, the new CLP leader did his best.

With new entrant AAP, how much is Congress sure of its victory?

March 11 will tell the truth. Akalis are not even in the race. They have been completely washed out already. The wave indicates a Congress government. Give one reason why people should vote for you. I have the capability to perform even in opposition. So I am the best choice when our government is formed.