HS Phoolka meets Punjab CM, terms it ‘courtesy call’

AAP’s Punjab legislative party leader H S Phoolka met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at his residence here today. Phoolka described the meeting as a “courtesy call”, an official release here stated. Singh and the AAP leader briefly discussed the issues plaguing the state and agreed to work together in the interest of the people of Punjab, it said.

AAP has got 20 MLAs in the state Assembly. Amarinder said he was happy to receive the leader of the Opposition and looked forward to AAP’s support in the House to ensure that all important Bills are passed with consensus and the state’s development is carried forward full steam.

He expressed hope that the AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and help the state government in implementing its progressive agenda. Reminding the Chief Minister about the oath he took at Bathinda with the “Gutka Sahib” in his hands, that drug menace will be curtailed within four weeks of the Congress coming to power, Phoolka said the countdown for the “task” has started.

“I am sure that Captain Amarinder Singh will fulfil his promise and curb drug supply in Punjab by April 16 (30 days),” he said.

Phoolka reminded Singh that he and his ministers should avoid adopting ‘VIP culture’ and use of red beacon on their official vehicles as promised by the ruling Congress in its poll manifesto.

“The people of Punjab were suffering due to VIP culture adopted by the high-headed SAD-BJP leaders. The time is now ripe for the Congress to fulfil its first promise of curbing the VIP culture and use of red beacon on their official/private vehicles,” he said.

It is the duty and responsibility of Singh to ensure adoption of austerity measures to curtail the burden on the state exchequer, which is already under financial “crunch”, the AAP leader said.

He ensured that no AAP leader and MLA would adopt VIP culture and won’t use red beacon on their vehicles and will claim only the perks absolutely necessary to perform their duties towards the people of Punjab.

