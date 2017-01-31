Hema Malini adds colour to BJP’s poll campaign in Punjab

Bollywood’s ‘dream girl’ and BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday joined the party’s campaign in Gurdaspur and Amritsar in Punjab, adding colour to the canvassing which is reaching its crescendo with days to go for the Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha bye-election. (Representational Image) Bollywood’s ‘dream girl’ and BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday joined the party’s campaign in Gurdaspur and Amritsar in Punjab, adding colour to the canvassing which is reaching its crescendo with days to go for the Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha bye-election. (Representational Image)

Bollywood’s ‘dream girl’ and BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday joined the party’s campaign in Gurdaspur and Amritsar in Punjab, adding colour to the canvassing which is reaching its crescendo with days to go for the Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha bye-election. The superstar of yesteryears sought the people’s support for the ruling SAD-BJP candidates in the state.

The crowd greeted her with “Hema Malini zindabad” and “Bole so Nihal” slogans in the Amritsar (East) Assembly segment, where she arrived in the evening and took part in a roadshow. Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is contesting the Assembly polls from Amritsar (East) on a Congress ticket.

Canvassing for Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna, the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha bye-election, and the party’s Assembly aspirants Anil Joshi, Rajesh Honey, Rakesh Gill and Tarun Chugh, the Mathura MP highlighted the achievements of the SAD-BJP government in the last 10 years.

The actress-turned-politician borrowed from her famous dialogue in Hindi film ‘Sholay’ to come up with the slogan “Chal Basanti, voton ka sawal hai (Go Basanti, it is the question of votes) as the people seemed amused to have glimpses of her.

She showered praises on the SAD-BJP government, saying “economic growth, peace and tranquillity” had been the benchmark of the regime.

“This government has achieved big by initiating the process of all-round development. Give it yet another chance to carry on the development works,” she said, adding that with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Parkash Singh Badal government in Punjab, the state could reach the heights.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4.