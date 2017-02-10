HC tells EC to ensure security of EVMs in Punjab

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court, acting on a petition filed by AAP, directed the Election Commission Thursday to ensure complete security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) stored in strongrooms across Punjab till the time they are taken for counting. The court further said that the suggestions of the petitioner were more or less in conformity with the standard operating procedures of the EC and if some of them supplement and strengthen them, they may be accepted if they serve the purpose of securing the EVMs.

The petitioner, through senior advocate RS Cheema, had submitted in court that the petition was necessitated on account of the lackadaisical and casual approach of the EC towards the EVMs used in the Punjab polls and in ensuring apposite protection and proper security arrangement for the safe custody of the EVMs. Senior Supreme Court lawyer and AAP candidate of Dakha constituency, HS Phoolka, was also present in court during the hearing.

It was submitted that according to EC’s instructions, three tiers of security are needed outside a strongroom storing EVMs. The petitioner alleged that after a check by AAP in many districts of Punjab, including Jalandhar and Tarn Taran, it was found that people had open access to buildings where the EVMs were stored. Hence, the directions were sought to the EC to ensure no unauthorised person (including the EC staff) is allowed in the “middle perimeter of the strongrooms without following rules”.