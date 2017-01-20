Having de-addiction centres does not mean there’s a drug problem: Punjab food minister

Drugs are a social evil. Everyone should fight it. If my opponents have been raising this issue, there is nothing wrong. They should also fight it… We should also fight it’ Drugs are a social evil. Everyone should fight it. If my opponents have been raising this issue, there is nothing wrong. They should also fight it… We should also fight it’

Voters of Patti say sitting MLA Adesh Partap Singh Karion, Punjab’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, was not a frequent visitor to the constituency, and that his wife Parneet Kaur, daughter of Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, was seen more often during Kairon’s four terms.

But Karion is now touring villages and Patti town seeking votes. The 2012 election saw him win by a whisker — on a 59-vote margin. His campaign mainly revolves around the atta-dal scheme run by his department, under which every BPL family member gets 5 kg wheat per month at Rs 2 kg, and every family 20 kg dal at Rs 20 per kg.

Excerpts from an interview during his campaign:

You have been stressing atta-dal during your campaign.

It is not that I have been stressing only the atta-dal scheme. The wheat distributed by my department is so clean that farmers have been using it as seed in their fields. Now the landless farm labourer also feels a connect with the wheat standing in the fields of farmers in his village, because he knows that this wheat is going to come to his home. So the atta-dal scheme has gone beyond its objectives.

You say you have 35,000 atta-dal beneficiaries in Patti, on the other hand you say Patti has the most bank deposits. Isn’t that a contradiction? If the number of atta-dal beneficiaries has increased, does that not mean people below the poverty line have increased?

You have now made me emotional. Punjab always had the lowest share in welfare schemes designed by Centre. I have increased this share manifold by repeatedly augmenting what the Centre gives What is wrong if I have given benefits of the atta-dal scheme to small farmers who have land up to 2½ acres? You know how difficult it is for a 2½-acre farmer to survive. Earlier welfare schemes were not reaching people. This one is.

Your opponents have been making drug addiction in Patti the main issue of their campaign. You don’t even talk about it.

Drugs are a social evil. Everyone should fight it. If my opponents have been raising this issue, there is nothing wrong. They should also fight it. Everyone should fight this social evil. We should also fight it.

But there are allegations that drug smugglers have been operating freely.

I never sheltered any drug smuggler and I can dare you if you can name a single drug smuggler sheltered by me. No one can accuse me of this. (One of the minister’s supporters standing by him interrupts: “Mantri sahib has written it on the wall inside the Karion Bhawan [family home in Karion village] that no one should come with a request to help any drug smuggler. It is written on the wall. You can come and see.”)

Then why do drug addicts outside Patti’s Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centre claim that drugs are available in the streets?

Then you should go to that street and if some drug smuggler approaches, you should inform the police, and he will be arrested.

But there is an allegation that police don’t respond to such complaints.

Give me that department [police]. I will improve that too, like I have done with the atta-dal scheme.

If drug addiction is not a problem, why does Patti need two drug de-addiction centres, an OST and a rehabilitation centre, all in one assembly constituency?

What is the problem if we have constructed some facilities with vacant beds? We had grants and we have built these centres. That doesn’t mean that we have a serious drug problem.

Then is it not a waste of money?

There was an old argument when PGI came to Punjab. The Opposition would call PGI a white elephant. The same argument had been used for the Bhakra dam when many farmers believed that electrical power is taken out of the water and it is of no use for irrigation any longer. Such baseless arguments come whenever something new comes up. Construction of PGI doesn’t mean that Punjab was a hotbed for diseases. So construction of de-addiction centre cannot be interpreted as if it was a serious problem in the constituency.