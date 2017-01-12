Have given everything to Akhilesh Yadav, now have nothing but you: Mulayam Singh to party workers

(Left) SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday; His supporters at the headquarters. Vishal Srivastav (Left) SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday; His supporters at the headquarters. Vishal Srivastav

Amid uncertainty over the Samajwadi Party feud, Mulayam Singh Yadav Wednesday visited the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow and told party workers that he would not let the party split. He went on to say, “I have given everything to Akhilesh and I am not left with anything except you (workers).” Mulayam left for Delhi after visiting the party office. The Election Commission has summoned him and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on January 13 for hearing their claims on the party and the symbol.

Addressing a small gathering of party workers at the SP headquarters, Mulayam said: “Bina aapki rai ke… humne inko Mukhya Mantri ghoshit kar diya… ab kya bacha mere paas…kuch nahin bacha… jo mere paas tha.. woh pura ka pura de diya… mere paas kya hai…aap log hain (Without your opinion, I named him CM. What am I left with? Nothing. What do I have? only you.” He was accompanied by brother Shivpal Singh Yadav during the visit.

Mulayam also said he had spoken to Akhilesh in connection with formation of a new party. “I asked him, ‘why are you getting involved in it’… ‘you are the cm and I have announced that you will be the next chief minister… why is this needed’,” he said, adding that he had asked Akhilesh to stay away from disputes.

Referring to himself, Shivpal and other party leaders, he said: “We were in jail during the Emergency. Akhilesh was then only two-and-a-half-years old”.

He added that he owed everything to the support of people and party workers and assured them that he would not let the party split. Mulayam also launched a scathing attack on cousin Ram Gopal Yadav.

He asked party workers as to who had moved for forming a new party named ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Party’ and seeking the symbol of ‘motorcycle’. When the workers shouted Ramgopal’s name, he said: “Ram Gopal ne likh kar kyun diya ki alag party banayenge…party ke bahar jo banana hai banao… yahan party alag kyun banaoge (Why did he write that he will form a separate party? Make whatever you want outside the party, why split the party),” Mulayam said, adding, “I want to keep the party completely united.”

“I told him (Ram Gopal) that I could have saved his son and daughter-in-law if he told me to,” he said.

While announcing Ram Gopal’s expulsion from SP on October 23, Shivpal had told the media that Ram Gopal was hand-in-glove because he, his son and MP Akshay Yadav and his daughter-in-law are allegedly involved in a scam in connection to which CBI has nabbed former chief engineer of NOIDA Yadav Singh.

Mulayam said those who want a split in the party were meeting leaders of other parties, but neither he nor Shivpal has met any other party’s leader regarding SP’s affairs.

Mulayam also said SP was established through hard work by the party workers. “Today, I should have been in Delhi. But, I am here to ensure that our party remains united,” he said.