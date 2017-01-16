Why not go to Pakistan: Harsmirat on Sidhu

Harsimrat Kaur Badal also mocked Sidhu for returning to a party that “wreaked genocide on the Sikh community” Harsimrat Kaur Badal also mocked Sidhu for returning to a party that “wreaked genocide on the Sikh community”

In a scathing counter-attack on Navjot Singh Sidhu who has joined Congress after much dilly-dallying, SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Monday said Sidhu might as well go to Pakistan. “Some people have their feet in three boats, sometimes BJP, Congress and why not go ahead a little into Pakistan,” ANI quoted Harsimrat as saying.

She also mocked Sidhu for returning to a party that “wreaked genocide on the Sikh community”.”Congratulations to Sidhu saab who calls it gharwapasi, to go to a party that wreaked genocide on the Sikh community,” said Harsimrat.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal termed Sidhu as a party-hopper who has struck a deal. “Ye dal badlu hain jo saude karte hain, inhe public nahi jaanti,” CM Badal told ANI.

Punjab Finance Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, too, said “it is difficult to take anything what Sidhu says seriously”. Indicating that Sidhu has little chance to win, Majithia, who is Harsimrat’s brother, said, “Will people forget what he had said about Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? He used the most derogatory words for Dr Manmohan Singh sahab.”

Sidhu, who was nominated by the BJP to Rajya Sabha in April last year, resigned from the Upper House in a matter of months. Ever since, he had held hectic negotiations with both Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

Congress is likely to field Sidhu from Amritsar East seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

