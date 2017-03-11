Gujarat Congress celebrates party’s victory in Punjab

Congress headquarters in Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Congress headquarters in Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Gujarat Congress on Saturday celebrated the party’s victory in Punjab by bursting crackers and distributing sweets outside its state headquarters in Ahmedabad. Congress won in Punjab and emerged as the single largest party in Goa and Manipur which threw up a hung Assembly. “We are forming government in three states after the result. In Punjab, we have clear majority while in Goa and Manipur we are the largest party,” Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

“This indicates that people want change and we are confident that we will win the elections to be held later this year in Gujarat,” added Doshi. Congress workers also raised slogans against the BJP. Polls are scheduled to be held in the later parts of this year in Gujarat, where BJP has been in power since 1998.