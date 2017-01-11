General JJ Singh’s video blasting Capt Amarinder Singh goes viral on social media

A video clip of former Chief of Army Staff and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate for the Punjab assembly polls from Patiala, General JJ Singh, has gone viral on the social media in which he is seen using abusive words for his political opponent, Capt Amarinder Singh. The short video clip circulating on Whatsapp and Twitter has also been uploaded on You Tube and shows the former Army chief talking to his supporters about how to tackle the election campaign. “Je jittna hai taan sidhe tareeke naal jitto, je thudda maar ke jittna hai te aapaan (Punjabi swear word) knock out kar deyange (If you have to win then do it in a straightforward way, if you are going to kick then we will knock you out)”.

He further explains his comment saying, “Je belt de thalle koi maare….main bade competition jitteya haan fauj de vich, je belt de thalley koi mukka maare main keya ennu (Punjabi swear word) khatam hee karo (If someone hits you below the belt that I say that man must be finished). Without pity, bereham, without remorse, aur phir koi guilt vee nahi. Jang-e-maidan vich uttre ho te jitt honi chayidi. Assi hamesha jitt hon ton baad thodi narmi dikhaane haaan. Ethey koi narmi nayi dikhani (If you are on the battlefield then you should win We always show a little mercy after winning. But here no mercy should be shown)”.

The clip also shows JJ Singh giving an explanation about his choice of words after a someone in the audience is heard questioning him about the language used by him saying that he has held high offices of the Army Chief and Governor and such language did niot behove him (Shobha nayi dindi). The General replies that his emotions should not be insulted. “I have only expressed my firm ideas and you should try to understand this. He has also said about me that I have nothing to do whatsoever with Patiala. Is this right to say? He has said a lie. Why has he said a lie. He has also said “inko naani yaad kara denge”, Is this a good thing to say? I am a human being. My principal is Caine and Abel. I have said that if anyone hits me below the belt I will knock him out. This is all I want to say,” he said.

General JJ Singh goes on to ask if the person questioning him had seen the election campaign of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Trump has won so what is this “shobha, shobha talk. What has he done in the first place. He said and now he will have to face the consequences. “Main te chhakke chhurraa deyaange” (I will sort him out). I am taking responsibility. If there is a victory then it will be a collective victory of all but if I lose then it will be my responsibility alone.

General JJ Singh did not respond to phone calls made to him for his reaction to the video clip and his comments in it. However, Capt Amarinder Singh reacted by saying, “General JJ Singh’s use of abusive language does not suit a man of his stature. Using such language is demeaning of the high offices he has held and also violates electoral propriety. As disciplined soldiers and mature individuals, let us fight the battle of the ballot in the true democratic spirit it deserves and not reduce it to a free-for-all vulgar conflict that the entire nation, and perhaps the world, will deprecate and ridicule,”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd