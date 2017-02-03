From ‘changing nizam’ to people’s needs, Manpreet Badal’s new campaign pitch

Manpreet Singh Badal Manpreet Singh Badal

A tenacious rebel once, whose rhetoric revolved around idealism and changing of the nizam (system), Manpreet Singh Badal, 53, the estranged nephew of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, is back to wooing the electorate after his entry into the Congress party.

An ardent fan of Urdu poetry, who loved quoting Allama Iqbal in his political speeches, this Badal is now promising of “kulli, gulli ate julli (roti, kapada and makaan)” to his voters in Punjabi. Allama Iqbal is now quoted sparingly, that too in urban gatherings.

A law graduate from London University and a former finance minister in his uncle’s Cabinet, Manpreet was once referred as an “armchair politician”.

He struggled to make his mark in state politics with his new party, People’s Party of Punjab, in the 2012 assembly polls. Wiser after his failed PPP experiment despite his promise to take Punjab into the era of a “clean” politics, the leader is now following what is reportedly strategist Prashant Kishor’s advice — to harp on realism rather than idealism. “Needs of people take priority. So many years after Independence we have not been able to provide many the basics of life. There is the same set of problems that people faced during my father’s generation. When I go out to meet people, they tell me the same problems. Corruption, poverty, lack of access to good education, jobs, gali-naali (streets and drains)…..it is the same old story,” he tells The Indian Express, after addressing a public meeting.

In 2012, his political speeches were about changing the nizam that meant freeing the state from the “clutches” of traditional parties, including the SAD-BJP and Congress.

Manpreet, who is now fighting from Bathinda, is seeking votes for the Congress and himself differently.

“I have brought to you a request from the Congress party. They freed the country. They gave you reservation, Bhakra Dam and Chandigarh. Je parmatman nu manzoor hoya, har ghar vich ikk naukri hovegi (Godwilling, a member in every house will get a job). I know you love Congress.

Je tuhanu mohabbat karni aundi hai, Congress nu nibhauni aundi hai (If you know how to love, Congress knows how to reciprocate),” he says.

But does he regret AAP taking up the political space he wanted PPP to occupy? “No, I do not. I am happy that over 25 candidates, contesting on tickets of different parties are from the PPP school,” he says.

Later, at a house meeting for traders in Kamla Nehru Colony, he makes another idealistic pitch, “Mainu tuhadi madad di lod hai. Baharan jo russ gayian han, oh vapis aungiyan, karkhaneyan de dil pher dharkange, chimneyan vichon dhuyan uthega (I need your help. Good days will be back again. Hearts of industrial units will beat again. Chimneys will spew smoke once again).”

At a meeting with doctors in Dunes Club, Bathinda, Manpreet again goes poetic when the doctors ask him for a promise that he would keep in touch with the constituency, “Shaq na kar yun hi meri khushk aankhon par, aanso yun bhi bahaye ja sakte hain.”