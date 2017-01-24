Former MI officer plans battle ‘gently’, but with a military touch

AAP candidate Brigadier (retd) Raj Kumar addresses a public meeting in Rail Majra village. (Source: Man Aman Chinna) AAP candidate Brigadier (retd) Raj Kumar addresses a public meeting in Rail Majra village. (Source: Man Aman Chinna)

FOR HIS entire military career spanning 36 years, Brigadier Raj Kumar (retd) was trained to make others speak as much as possible and listen. That’s because he had served in many sensitive assignments being an officer in the Military Intelligence. But now, as the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Balachaur Assembly constituency, the brigadier is doing as much talking as he can while others listen. While the battle between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Chief of Army Staff, General J J Singh, has turned rough with barbs flowing freely, this retired brigadier is steadily plodding on away from the spotlight. The constituency he aims to represent, if elected, is exceptionally large stretching from the Sutlej river in Punjab adjoining Ropar district to the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

Wearing a golf cap which carries the formation sign of the Jalandhar-based 11 Corps of the Army and an AAP scarf round his neck, Kumar minces no words while making nukkad speeches in the villages of this semi-hill, Gujjar-dominated constituency. “How dare Akalis come to seek your votes? After doing nothing while drugs finished off entire generations and twiddling their thumbs for their 10 years of rule, they have built roads here only in the past couple of months. Do not waste your vote,” he tells his audience in Mallewal village.

Speaking in a gentle yet firm manner, the former Armyman does not make long-winding speeches like most politicians nor makes personal attacks against his opponents. Addressing a gathering at the house of a retired BSF inspector, he makes it clear that he would work Army-style if elected. “Think about the future of your children when you stand at that polling booth awaiting your chance to vote. Rise above narrow sectarian concerns,” he says.

The military touch is unmistakable. “Do not keep people waiting when they come to see me off after a public meeting. Move the vehicle at once. It does not look nice,” he admonishes the driver of the hired vehicle when he is slow to drive off. When a detour is made to factor in a visit to the temple of a holy man, Raj Kumar wants the organisers of the next meeting to be told in advance so that people are not kept waiting.

“Majority of the voters in this area are Gujjars and their vote will be divided between me and the other two candidates of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal as they are Gujjars too. But we have the backing of the Jat Sikhs and the Scheduled Caste community. We will sail through,” says Kumar.

At Nighi village, while the brigadier pays obeisance at the shrine and partakes langar, a small crowd gathers around his car. “People want change. Jhaadu (AAP symbol) and Congress will get more votes than Akalis,” says Jasminder, a daily wager. Manjit Singh, an unemployed youth, says Kumar comes with a clean image and has worked in the area for the youth. “He is a good candidate and is doing well,” he adds.

So, how come a jump into the hurly-burly of politics within two years of retirement? Kumar explains that he belongs to the area and had been coming and working here with the youth even when he was in service. “I have been giving them coaching for recruitment in the Army. Last year, 26 youths coached by me got selected. It was not difficult for me to make a choice to come here and work with them after retirement,” he said.

Though reluctant to talk about it, the retired Brigadier has generated funds for his electoral ambitions by selling off a house. “It does not look nice talking about such things in the media but I had to find the money for it as our party is not flush with funds,” he says, looking embarrassed as he gets into the car for the next meeting.